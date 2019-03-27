Rockies vs. Marlins: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
Here is what you need to know as the Rockies and Marlins open their 2019 seasons Thursday
As part of a full Opening Day slate in which all 30 teams are in action, the World Series hopeful Colorado Rockies will get their 2019 season started against the rebuilding Miami Marlins. Here's how you can watch:
MLB Opening Day viewing information
- Date: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Marlins Park -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Florida, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in South Florida
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
- Odds: Rockies -150 / Marlins +134
Storylines
Rockies: For the first time in franchise history, the Rockies made the postseason in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018. They're looking to make it three straight postseason trips in 2019 after locking up franchise player Nolan Arenado to a mammoth eight-year, $260 million contract extension. Stalwarts Carlos Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu, and Adam Ottavino were allowed to leave as free agents while Daniel Murphy was brought in to add some left-handed punch to the lineup. The Rockies have the most talented rotation in franchise history right now, led by Opening Day starter Kyle Freeland and strikeout machine German Marquez.
Marlins: Year two of the Derek Jeter/Bruce Sherman era begins a few weeks after J.T. Realmuto was traded to the NL East rival Phillies for a three-player package. The new ownership group has stripped down payroll -- Wei-Yin Chen, Martin Prado, and Starlin Castro are the only players on the roster making more than $3.2 million in 2019 -- but at least they're going all-in on young starting pitching, so that's fun. Still, expect another long, losing season in Miami. It'll be a few years until this ship gets turned around. The good news? Their new caps are 🔥.
Prediction
I'm a big Freeland fan and, let's face it, the Marlins are really lacking offensive thump. Freeland dominates, Arenado and Murphy go deep, game over.
Pick: Rockies -150
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Orioles vs. Yankees preview, prediction
Here is what you need to know as the Yankees and Orioles open their 2019 seasons Thursday
-
Giants vs. Padres preview, prediction
Here is what you need to know as the Giants and Padres open their 2019 seasons Thursday
-
Wright helped Mets with deGrom extension
Van Wagenen praised Wright as the 'most valuable special adviser in history'
-
MLB airs 'Let The Kids Play' hype video
Who said Mike Trout isn't marketable?
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Tigers vs. Blue Jays preview, prediction
The two teams open their season on Thursday in Toronto