Rockies vs. Marlins: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

As part of a full Opening Day slate in which all 30 teams are in action, the World Series hopeful Colorado Rockies will get their 2019 season started against the rebuilding Miami Marlins. Here's how you can watch:

MLB Opening Day viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Marlins Park -- Miami, Florida

Marlins Park -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Florida, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Fox Sports Florida, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in South Florida

fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in South Florida Live Stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds. Odds: Rockies -150 / Marlins +134

Storylines

Rockies: For the first time in franchise history, the Rockies made the postseason in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018. They're looking to make it three straight postseason trips in 2019 after locking up franchise player Nolan Arenado to a mammoth eight-year, $260 million contract extension. Stalwarts Carlos Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu, and Adam Ottavino were allowed to leave as free agents while Daniel Murphy was brought in to add some left-handed punch to the lineup. The Rockies have the most talented rotation in franchise history right now, led by Opening Day starter Kyle Freeland and strikeout machine German Marquez.

Marlins: Year two of the Derek Jeter/Bruce Sherman era begins a few weeks after J.T. Realmuto was traded to the NL East rival Phillies for a three-player package. The new ownership group has stripped down payroll -- Wei-Yin Chen, Martin Prado, and Starlin Castro are the only players on the roster making more than $3.2 million in 2019 -- but at least they're going all-in on young starting pitching, so that's fun. Still, expect another long, losing season in Miami. It'll be a few years until this ship gets turned around. The good news? Their new caps are 🔥.

Prediction

I'm a big Freeland fan and, let's face it, the Marlins are really lacking offensive thump. Freeland dominates, Arenado and Murphy go deep, game over.

Pick: Rockies -150