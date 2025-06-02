Struggling teams square off when the Colorado Rockies battle the Miami Marlins in National League action on Monday night. Colorado is coming off a 5-3 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday, while Miami dropped a 4-2 decision to the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies (9-50), who have lost eight in a row, have been outscored 44-17 during that stretch. The Marlins (23-34), who have lost four of six, are 14-17 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Marlins have won six of the past eight meetings with the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins money line Colorado +165, Miami -198 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rockies vs. Marlins over/under 8 runs Rockies vs. Marlins run line Miami -1.5 (+110)

Why the Marlins can win

Miami is expected to send right-hander Max Meyer (3-4, 4.53 ERA) to the mound. In 11 starts this season, he has pitched 59.2 innings, allowing 62 hits, 30 earned runs with 19 walks with 63 strikeouts. In a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on May 21, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out four. In a 9-4 win over Tampa Bay on May 16, he earned the victory on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing five hits, four runs -- three earned -- with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Among Miami's offensive leaders is right fielder Kyle Stowers. In 54 games, the fourth-year veteran is hitting .281 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 32 RBI. In a 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 23, he was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. He has hit the Rockies well in his career. In four games against them, he is hitting .471 with one double, one triple and one homer with five RBI.

Why the Rockies can win

Colorado is expected to counter with right-hander German Marquez (1-7, 7.13 ERA). He has been pitching well of late. In his last outing, he received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched six innings, while allowing seven hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out six. In a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on May 22, he pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, two runs -- one earned -- with two walks and five strikeouts.

Offensively, catcher Hunter Goodman has been among Colorado's top hitters. In 57 games, he is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 31 RBI. In Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, he was 2-for-5. In a 14-12 win at Arizona on May 17, he was 3-for-6 with a double, home run and four RBI. He also scored a pair of runs.

