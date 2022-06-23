The Colorado Rockies travel to take on the Miami Marlins in the first game of Thursday's MLB schedule. Miami won the first two games of this high-scoring series. The Marlins took Game 1 by a 9-8 score on Tuesday and then won 7-4 in Game 2 on Wednesday. Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.46 ERA) will start this one for Colorado, while Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.85 ERA) will be on the hill for Miami in this matchup of lefties.

First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Rockies odds. The over-under for total runs is set at eight. Before making any Rockies vs. Marlins picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 56-47 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 11 weeks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockies vs. Marlins, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Rockies:

Rockies vs. Marlins money line: Marlins -155, Rockies +135

Rockies vs. Marlins over-under: 8 runs

Rockies vs. Marlins run line: Marlins -1.5 (+145)



Rockies vs. Marlins tickets: See tickets at StubHub

MIA: The Marlins have returned -695 on the money line this year

COL: The Rockies have returned -398 on the money line this year

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami enters this matchup with some momentum. The Marlins have won the first two games of the series and three of their last four overall. They have some big bats that help anchor the lineup.

Jorge Soler (13) and Jazz Chisholm (14) lead the team in home runs. First baseman Garrett Cooper is hitting .313 on the season with five home runs, 32 RBIs and a team-leading 16 doubles. He hit a two-run homer on Wednesday.

Why you should back the Rockies

Kris Bryant (back) remains on the IL, but Colorado getting a lot of production from first baseman C.J. Cron. He's hitting .300 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs. And though this series hasn't gotten off to a great start, Colorado entered it coming off an impressive three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres.

Freeland is the more experienced starting pitcher in this matchup and he's comes in with two straight wins. Overall, the Rockies are +244 on the money line with him on the hill this season, giving bettors a reason to back the road team in this one.

How to make Rockies vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Marlins vs. Rockies? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.