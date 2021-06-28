Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series on Monday afternoon. It will be "Opening Day 2.0" for the Rockies, who welcome fans back at full capacity for the first time since the start of COVID-19. The Pirates (29-47), who are fifth in the National League Central, have won six of nine after taking three of four from the St. Louis Cardinals this past weekend. The Rockies (31-47), who are fourth in the NL West, have lost six of seven after being swept in a three-game series by the Milwaukee Brewers.

First pitch from Coors Field in Denver is set for 5:10 p.m. ET. The Pirates lead the all-time series 111-102, but the Rockies hold a 55-48 edge in games played in Denver, Colo. Colorado is a -121 betting favorite (risk $121 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Pirates vs. Rockies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 11.5. Before making any Rockies vs. Pirates picks, check out the latest MLB predictions today from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Rockies vs Pirates:

Pirates vs. Rockies money line: Pittsburgh +110, Colorado -121

Pirates vs. Rockies run line: Colorado -1.5 (+145)

Pirates vs. Rockies over-under: 11.5 runs

PIT: The under is 6-1 in Pirates' last seven games against a National League West opponent

COL: The Rockies are 12-4 in their last 16 home games



Why you should back the Rockies

Colorado is expected to send left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.76 ERA) to the mound. Freeland is coming off one of his best outings of the season, getting a no-decision at Seattle on Tuesday. In six innings pitched, Freeland allowed just one earned run on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Walks had been a problem earlier in the year for Freeland and, for the season, he now has 12 walks and 19 strikeouts. In five career appearances against the Pirates – all starts – he is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA with 13 walks and 14 strikeouts.

Offensively, shortstop Trevor Story has been a bright spot for Colorado. He has hits in 10 of the team's last 12 games, including five multi-hit games during that stretch. Since June 13, Story has raised his average 17 points. For the season, he is hitting .254 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. In 25 career games against the Pirates, he is batting .295 with four doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs.

Why you should back the Pirates

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-7, 4.82) is expected to get the start for Pittsburgh. Although he has pitched fairly well over the past several appearances, he has not won since a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 9. In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, he got a no-decision after pitching 6 2/3 innings, allowing just three earned runs on five hits. For the season, he has a WHIP of 1.23 with 21 walks and 69 strikeouts.

Second baseman Adam Frazier has been red-hot and is coming off a solid series against the Cardinals, going 7-for-15 with one homer and four runs scored. For the season, he is batting .331 with four homers, 28 RBIs and 49 runs scored. In Sunday's 7-2 win over St. Louis, Frazier was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. In 19 career games against the Rockies, he is batting .338 with seven doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

