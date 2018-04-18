Rockies vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for April 18 from unbiased model

The Rockies go for their fourth straight win, and 10th on the road this season, when they wrap up a series in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET.



Colorado won the first two games at PNC Park, 6-2 and 2-0. Tuesday's game was played in snowy conditions, but Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s.

Sportsbooks list the Pirates as -125 favorites, meaning it would take a $125 bet on Pittsburgh to win $100. The over-under on total runs is 8.5.



The computer has taken into account the Rockies' sterling 9-4 road record and the fact that Colorado pitching held Pittsburgh to two total runs in winning the first two games. Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (0-2, 4.50 ERA) has gotten better in every start this year; he held the Nats to one run over 4 2/3 innings last time out.



Colorado has won four of Freeland's last five road starts.



But Pittsburgh, which leads the NL Central at 11-6, is poised to bounce back after losing two straight for the first time all season. The Pirates crush left-handed pitching, ranking third in OPS (.830) versus southpaws. That should enable Chad Kuhl (1-1, 5.74 ERA) to pitch with run support.



Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson (.328/.525/.878) will look to start another hitting streak after his 11-gamer ended Tuesday. During the streak, Dickerson batted .432.



