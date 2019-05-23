Rockies vs. Pirates odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 23 from advanced model on 12-5 run

The Colorado Rockies go for a three-game sweep when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon. The Rockies (22-25), fourth in the NL West, are 5-5 over their last 10 games, while the Pirates (24-22), third in the NL Central, are 3-9 over their past 12 games at home. Thursday's first pitch from PNC Park is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Colorado has won five of its last six games at Pittsburgh. The latest Rockies vs. Pirates odds show Pittsburgh favored at -130 on the money line (risk $130 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rockies vs. Pirates picks of your own, you should see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 9 on a strong 12-5 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Rockies vs. Pirates. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows right-hander Jordan Lyles (4-1, 1.97 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh. He is coming off his best start with the Pirates, going seven innings and allowing one run, five hits, one walk and a career-high 12 strikeouts Friday at San Diego.

First baseman Josh Bell has been smoking the ball lately and has five home runs in his last eight games. He has six multi-hit games over his last 10, including a 3-for-4 performance with two home runs and four RBIs against the Padres on Saturday.

But just because Pittsburgh's offense has come alive does not mean it's the best value on the Pirates vs. Rockies money line.

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.89 ERA) gets the start for Colorado. He was a hard-luck loser his last time out, going five innings in a 2-1 defeat at Philadelphia. He allowed five hits, one earned run, four walks and two strikeouts. Colorado has the edge over the Pirates when it comes to offense, including slugging percentage (.438 to .381), runs scored (241 to 172), hits (414 to 382), doubles (98 to 74), triples (18 to 9), home runs (61 to 43), total bases (706 to 591) and RBIs (234 to 167).

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is 4-for-9 (.444) with a walk in the series. He has hits in eight of his last 10 games, including three multi-hit games with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five runs scored and five RBIs. Right-fielder Charlie Blackmon has a five-game hitting streak and is 4-for-11 with a triple and three RBIs in the series.

So who wins Rockies vs. Pirates?