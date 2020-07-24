At long last, the 2020 MLB season has finally arrived. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced MLB to shorten the season to 60 games. There will also be a universal DH and a runner placed at second base to begin extra innings to speed things along. Embrace this weird. This season will be full of it.

The Colorado Rockies will begin the regular season in interleague play against the Texas Rangers, who are debuting Globe Life Field. Here's how you can watch their Opening Day matchup:

Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas) TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; Fox Sports Southwest

AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; Fox Sports Southwest Stream: MLB.TV

Though it probably flew under the radar for lots of people, Lynn was one of the better pitchers in baseball last year. He even finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting after racking up 7.5 WAR in over 200 innings of work. He shattered his career high with 246 strikeouts and only walked 59 in the lowest-walk-rate year of his career. Marquez went 12-5 with a 109 ERA+. The good news for Marquez is this start is on the road. He had a 6.26 ERA in Coors Field and 3.67 ERA on the road last year.

Storyline to watch: How will the park play?

The Rangers' former home, Globe Life Park, was pretty well known as a hitter's haven. It wasn't Coors or anything, but it was a good park for hitters, especially with a jet stream flowing toward deep right field. The upper deck in that park got some work. We all know heat helps in carrying balls, too, and we also know just how hot Texas summers are. With the roof now, though, it'll be closed a lot of the time and that surely benefits pitchers.

Also, it's a bit bigger in the outfield than the old park. Joey Gallo recently said it's huge. Via dallasnews.com:

"I would play in a bandbox if I could. I'm a hitter. I don't know if I want to say 100% it's a pitcher's park, but it's definitely going to be more pitcher-friendly than our old one."

The question is, how much more friendly to pitchers? Will it play slightly better for pitchers, neutral or Oracle Park-level power suppression? We'll have to be watching the deep fly balls in this one to try and get an idea.

Prediction!

Sorry, Rockies fans. I can't pick against the team opening a new park. The Rangers take this one behind Lynn dealing a gem and we'll call a well-placed Gallo bomb. 5-1 Rangers.