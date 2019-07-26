Rockies vs. Reds odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 26 from model on 27-10 roll

The Colorado Rockies look to turn around their recent fortunes as they take on the host Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game series. The Rockies (48-55), fifth in the National League West, are 2-8 in their last 10 games and 22-31 on the road this season. The Reds (46-54), fourth in the NL Central, are 25-24 at home this season. Friday's first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Rockies have won two of three against the Reds this season. The latest Rockies vs. Reds odds show Cincinnati at -134 on the money line (risk $134 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rockies vs. Reds picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Reds, who have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, will send right-hander Luis Castillo (9-3, 2.36 ERA) to the mound. He will look to continue his home dominance as he faces the Rockies for the first time this season. In 11 starts at Great American Ball Park, Castillo has a 1.67 ERA and has limited opponents to a .155 batting average. He also has struck out 72 batters in 70 innings pitched at home.

Shortstop Jose Iglesias (.282) has been red hot recently, going 4-for-13 (.308) against the Brewers in a just-completed three-game series. He is 3-for-10 against the Rockies this season. Also swinging a hot bat is Eugenio Suarez (.258), who was 5-for-10 with three home runs and seven RBIs against Milwaukee. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games.

But just because Cincinnati boasts a top-notch pitching staff does not mean it is the best value on the Rockies vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Rockies have had the Reds' number through the years and lead the all-time series 105-99. Colorado has won the last two season series over Cincinnati and eight of the past 10. The Rockies are 14-8-4 all-time in season series against the Reds. Right-hander German Marquez (9-5, 4.99 ERA) gets the start. He is coming off an 8-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, while walking two and striking out five in seven innings. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Marquez, who is 5-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 11 road starts.

Infielder Daniel Murphy (.287) has been on fire at the plate, going 4-for-8 with a double and a home run over the past two games. Murphy has dominated Cincinnati pitching this season, going 8-for-12 (.667) with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs. Third baseman Ryan McMahon (.265) has also been red hot, going 5-for-9 (.556) with a homer and five RBIs in three games against Washington this week. He is 5-for-12 (.417) with a double, one triple and three RBIs vs. the Reds in 2019.

