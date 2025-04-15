A New York Yankees road jersey worn by Roger Maris during his historic 1961 season is set to hit the auction block at Sotheby's.

The jersey is currently being displayed at Sotheby's York Avenue location in New York City in advance of being auctioned off. The auction will begin April 21 and end May 2.

Maris wore the jersey for several milestones throughout the 1961 season, including when he slugged his 59th home run. Maris also blasted home run Nos. 10, 11, 50 and 57 in this iconic jersey, while also wearing it in Game 6 of the 1960 World Series.

A similar jersey previously sold for $244,240 at an auction in 2022, but Sotheby's is estimating this jersey will fetch an estimated range of $1-2 million. In February 2025, a home jersey Maris wore in 13 different games in 1961 sold for $1.586 million. However, the jersey hitting the auction block soon is the closest to Maris hitting his then-record 61st home run.

After Maris hit his 59th home run off of Baltimore Orioles pitcher Milt Pappas on Sept. 20 that season, he wore a home jersey for his 60th and 61st home runs, which both consisted of the iconic Yankee pinstripes. They're currently being displayed at the team's museum, according to The Athletic. As a result, those jerseys will likely never be available to the highest public bidder.

The jersey was owned by a private collector for almost 50 years.

This iconic jersey is also the asterisk jersey when it comes to Maris' home run record. That's because Maris hit his 59th home run in his 154th game that season, which is the number of games teams played when Ruth originally set the single-season (60) record back in 1927.

In June 1961, MLB commissioner Ford Frick ruled that any American League single-season record would have to be set by the 154th game. Otherwise, it would receive an asterisk in the league's record books.