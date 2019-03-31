Ron Gardenhire jokes he's 'going to drink heavily' because the Tigers are struggling to score

The Tigers have scored two runs in three games in 2019

Three games into the 2019 season, the Detroit Tigers are 1-2 and they've scored two runs. Total. Christin Stewart slugged a two-run home in the 10th inning on Opening Day.The Tigers have not scored since.

Here is Stewart's home run:

Including Saturday's loss (TOR 3, DET 0), the Tigers are 7 for 60 (.117) with one double, one triple, and 22 strikeouts since Stewart's homer. They're hitting .120/.221/.196 in 104 total plate appearances in 2019. Good gravy.

What does manager Ron Gardenhire have to say about his team's offensive performance thus far this year? It's so bad he's going drinking.

I'm pretty sure Gardenhire is joking. Maybe not though! As far as I'm concerned, there's nothing worse in baseball than watching your team struggle to score runs. It's frustrating and plain ol' boring. I'd rather watch bad pitching over bad hitting every day of the week.

The good news, Tigers fans? Even while rebuilding, your team is probably better than a .120/.221/.196 offense. At some point the offense is going to break out and the regression to the mean will be glorious. When will that breakout arrive? Beats me. Not sure I'd hold me breath waiting.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories