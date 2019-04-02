Ronald Acuna, Braves announce eight-year, $100 million contract extension

The Atlanta Braves and reigning National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuna Jr. have finalized an eight-year, $100 million contract extension. The Braves announced the deal on Tuesday.

The eight-year contract extension (through 2026) begins this season and will come with a $10 million buyout on two club options (2027 and 2028) that are worth $17 million each, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Acuna will now be under team control through his age-30 season, with the deal maxing out at $124 million if both options are exercised.

Acuna played in 111 games last season after making his MLB debut in late April, and over that span he batted .293/.366/.552 (144 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 26 doubles in 487 plate appearances. He also stole 16 bases on 21 attempts.

The 21-year-old entered the 2019 season with 159 days of major league service, and was on track to qualify for arbitration in 2021 (Super Two) and reach free agency after the 2024 season.

The only other player in a similar service class to come close to Acuna's reported total guaranteed money is Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox. Chicago locked up one of its core pieces long-term before Jimenez even played a big league game, giving him a six-year contract worth $43 million guaranteed.

Acuna's deal would also be one of the biggest extensions for a pre-arbitration player in MLB history. Angels' Mike Trout holds the record with his six-year, $144.5 million deal back in 2014 while Astros' Alex Bregman is a close second at five years and $100 million announced just last month.

Acuna is 3 for 14 through his first four games this season. He hit his first home run in Atlanta's 8-0 win over the Cubs on Monday.