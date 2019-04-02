Ronald Acuna, Braves finalizing eight-year, $100 million contract extension, report says

Acuna is the latest young star to land an big contract extension

The Atlanta Braves and reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. are finalizing an eight-year, $100 million contract extension on Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The eight-year deal begins this season and will come with a $10 million buyout on two club options that are worth $17 million each, according to Passan.

Acuna played in 111 games last season, and over that span he batted .293/.366/.552 (144 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 26 doubles in 487 plate appearances. The 21-year-old entered the 2019 season with 159 days of major league service, and was on track to qualify for arbitration in 2021 (Super Two) and reach free agency in 2025.

