Ronald Acuna, Braves finalizing eight-year, $100 million contract extension, report says

The Atlanta Braves and reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. are finalizing an eight-year, $100 million contract extension on Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The eight-year deal begins this season and will come with a $10 million buyout on two club options that are worth $17 million each, according to Passan.

Acuna played in 111 games last season, and over that span he batted .293/.366/.552 (144 OPS+) with 26 home runs and 26 doubles in 487 plate appearances. The 21-year-old entered the 2019 season with 159 days of major league service, and was on track to qualify for arbitration in 2021 (Super Two) and reach free agency in 2025.