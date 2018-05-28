Ronald Acuna hits the disabled list, but the news overall is good for the Braves after his scary injury
Acuna avoided serious injury and that's the main takeaway
Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuna gave his team and fans quite a scare on Sunday in Fenway Park with this fall:
That was all kinds of ugly and awkward. With a non-contact injury like that, especially seeing the knee buckle the way it did, there are obvious fears. A torn ACL and the season being lost is on that list of legitimate fears. Monday, the Braves relayed the good news they'd received from doctors:
Obviously, it's not good that Acuna is injured and needs a stint on the disabled list. It's just that this news is far better than that highlight looked and Acuna will likely be missing weeks instead of months.
Acuna, 20, is hitting .265/.326/.453 (113 OPS+) with seven doubles, five homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs and two steals in 29 games as a rookie. The first-place Braves are 18-11 since his promotion and 30-21 overall.
With Acuna on the shelf, Preston Tucker will take over in left field alongside center fielder Ender Inciarte and right fielder Nick Markakis.
The Braves started a big week of intradivision play on Monday. They're playing a doubleheader at home against the Mets to kick off a four-game series which will be followed by a four-game series with the Nationals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 28
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday
-
NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket
The road to the 2018 College World Series in Omaha begins soon
-
MLB DFS, May 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers climbing
The Red Sox, Yankees and Astros head up the rankings, but what's with the NL West?
-
Keri: How Phillies rebuild has worked
The Phillies' rebuilding effort has produced a crop of young stars that's built to win for...
-
Yankees vs. Astros odds, May 28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Yankees vs. Astros 10,000 times