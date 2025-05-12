Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday as part of the Florida Complex Rookie League, according to The Athletic. Acuña will play the outfield and will report back on how he responds physically before the Braves proceed from there.

Major League Baseball's rules allow positional players to have up to 20 days on rehab assignment. Pitchers, meanwhile, are afforded up to 30 days. If a rehab assignment has to be paused or cut short because of a setback, the player in question is allowed to begin the cycle anew.

Acuña, 27, has not appeared in a game since May 26, 2024, when he tore the ACL in his left knee. He had previously torn the ACL in his right knee back in 2021. Over the course of seven big-league seasons, he's compiled a .289/.379/.525 batting line (139 OPS+) with 165 home runs and 196 stolen bases. His most recent full season saw him post MLBs first ever 40-70 effort.

Earlier this month, Acuña made headlines and raised eyebrows when he accused manager Brian Snitker of having a double standard in how he handled a Jarred Kelenic gaffe. Snitker said that he did not see Acuña's since-deleted tweet, and that was that as far as public engagement on the topic goes.

Acuña is a four-time All-Star honoree who won the 2018 Rookie of the Year Award and the 2023 Most Valuable Player Award. His career contributions have been worth an estimated 25.6 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

The Braves entered Monday with a 19-21 record on the season, putting them 6.5 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. The Braves will begin a four-game set on Monday night at home against the Washington Nationals.