Ronald Acuna Jr. robs Phillies' Scott Kingery of home run, turns it into an inside-the-park home run instead
The Atlanta Braves outfielder failed to complete the process of the catch
Atlanta Braves centerfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is capable of some of the most electric plays in baseball. This play is still electric, but Acuna was on the wrong end of it.
In the third inning of Tuesday's game between the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, Scott Kingery ripped a towering shot to dead center field and Acuna read the ball beautifully off the bat. He jumped at the wall, caught the ball and brought it back into the field of play, but failed to complete the process of the catch.
Acuna was pumped that the ball landed in his glove, but a split second later is fell out. All the while, Kingery was running the bases as fast as he could. The Braves' star outfielder took his time getting the ball back into the infield and Kingery was able to beat the throw for an inside-the-park home run.
Upon watching the replay, it was clear that Acuna made a clean catch, but flung the ball out of his glove a moment later. It would've been a phenomenal play.
Kingery's inside-the-park round-tripper ended up giving the Phillies a 5-4 lead after starting off the game with a 4-0 advantage. The Phillies center fielder's home run ended up very important as Philadelphia hung on for a 6-5 win.
Teammate Corey Dickerson did add a solo home run of his own in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 6-4 cushion at the time. However, Atlanta added a run courtesy of a Johan Carmago solo home run in the eighth inning, but it wasn't enough when it was all said and done.
Acuna's blunder was a huge gift for the Phillies, who currently trail the Chicago Cubs by just two games for the second Wild Card spot in the National League playoff race. After all, just three games separate the Cubs, Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets.
