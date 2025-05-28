The Houston Astros announced on Wednesday that right-handed starter Ronel Blanco will undergo season-ending elbow surgery next week. The Astros did not specify what type of elbow surgery, but manager Joe Espada told reporters that Blanco will undergo Tommy John surgery. His official stated return timetable is merely "during the 2026 season."

It's worth noting that teams tend to give their pitchers around 14 months to return from Tommy John surgery. If that's what Blanco requires, then he likely wouldn't make his next big-league appearance until after the 2026 All-Star Game.

Blanco, 31, had not pitched since May 17 on account of his arm trouble. In nine starts this year, he amassed a 4.10 ERA (97 ERA+) and a 2.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Blanco had enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, running a 2.80 ERA (144 ERA+) and a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 167 innings. He put himself on the national map in his first outing of the season, throwing a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Blanco then threw six one-hit innings his next time out.)

Blanco is the latest in a long line of injured Astros pitchers. Houston is currently without fellow starters Spencer Arrighetti (fractured thumb), J.P. France (shoulder capsule), and three others recovering from Tommy John surgery: Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and Hayden Wesneski. Javier, for his part, is nearing the one-year mark since his operation. Garcia, meanwhile, has not made a big-league appearance since undergoing his own surgery back in May 2023.

Houston only recent saw Lance McCullers Jr. rejoin the rotation after his own prolonged absence. Additionally, the Astros have had to dig deep into their system for starting pitchers, leading to the rotation being staffed by the likes of rookies Ryan Gusto and Colton Gordon.

Nevertheless, the Astros entered Wednesday with a 29-25 record, putting them in second place in the American League West, 1 ½ games back of the Seattle Mariners.