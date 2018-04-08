Rougned Odor and the Blue Jays seem to be at it again, and this time it's Marcus Stroman who's involved

On Saturday, the Rangers prevailed over the Blue Jays and starter Marcus Stroman by a score of 5-1 (box score). The buzz afterward, however, concerned not the final score but rather the ongoing tension between the Jays and Texas second baseman Rougned Odor.

Specifically, Odor, during his plate appearance of the day against Stroman, appeared to mock Stroman's leg lift and then appeared to grab his crotch afterward (although, in baseball, who can say what's a crotch grab and what's a perfectly benign cup adjustment) ...

Ah yes, I see Odor is as petty as ever. pic.twitter.com/q12oWMRq3T — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) April 8, 2018

Odor wound up grounding out to short in that particular plate appearance. Stroman will often pause during his leg lift in order to disrupt the batter's timing, and Odor seemed to be doing a momentary send-up of that. As you would expect, this wasn't lost on Stroman. Via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, here's what Stroman said of the Odor incident after the game:

"But I could tell you I couldn't care less what that guy is doing, man. I couldn't throw strikes today. What he's doing in the box is zero concern to me. I know who I am. I'm right there. Zero scared of anybody when I'm in the box and I couldn't care less what anybody is doing, gesture-wise. Like I said, I'm right there. If you have a problem, I'm right there."

Odor for his part said there was no message or intent behind what he was doing, which seems ... unlikely.

You'll recall, of course, that Odor's feud of sorts with Toronto dates back to at least his May 2016 clocking of Jose Bautista. That, in turn, stemmed from Bautista's famed bat-flip in the decisive game of the 2015 ALDS between those same two squadrons. To close up our circle in a tidy manner, here's what Stroman tweeted soon after Odor decked Bautista:

Zero respect for Odor. Never had respect for him, never will. — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 15, 2016

Is all of this a Big Deal? Of course not. It is, however, impressive in a sense to see the mutual disdain still going strong. By the way, these same two teams get together again on Sunday.