Roy Halladay's family reacts to 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame induction in emotional statement

On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers Association of America released the 2019 Hall of Fame voting results. The late Roy Halladay was one of four players inducted -- Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, and Edgar Martinez being the others -- earning votes on 85.4 percent of ballots.

Naturally, the announcement was bittersweet for Halladay's family -- joyful that Roy receives the recognition his career deserved; sad that he he wasn't around to celebrate with them. Still, his widow Brandy released the following statement:

Via the Phillies, a statement from Brandy Halladay, Roy's wife pic.twitter.com/v44iPH1J5o — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) January 22, 2019

While son Braden tweeted an homage to his father:

A great honor for a great player and an even greater person, proud of you dad! I love you pic.twitter.com/I4rZlH5B3M — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) January 22, 2019

Halladay, who died in a plane crash in November 2017, is the sixth player the BBWAA has elected posthumously, joining Christy Mathewson, Willie Keeler, Herb Pennock, Harry Heilman and Rabbit Maranville. Note that Lou Gehrig and Roberto Clemente were parts of separate elections, placing them in their own category.

Halladay will be remembered as one of the last true workhorses. He finished his career with two Cy Young Awards, eight All-Star Game appearances, and eight seasons of more than 200 innings.