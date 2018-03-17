Roy Halladay's son, Braden, pitches perfect inning against the Blue Jays

Roy Halladay's son Braden had a day to remember pitching against the Blue Jays. MLB.com Screen shot

On Saturday, a Toronto Blue Jays split squad defeated the Canadian Junior National Team by a score of 11-3 at the Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida.

Interestingly, the Blue Jays' lineup was stuffed with the sons of former big leaguers. Leading and manning second was Cavan Biggio, son of Craig. Batting second and playing short was Bo Bichette, son of Dante (and one of the best prospects in all of baseball). Cleaning up and playing the hot corner was Vladimir Guerrero Jr., son of Vladdy Sr. (and also one of the best prospects in all of baseball). Batting fifth and patrolling left was Dwight Smith Jr., son of Dwight Sr., and playing first base and batting seventh was Kacy Clemens, son of Roger. All of this is to say nothing of Brandon Grudzielanek, nephew of Mark, who was batting sixth and DHing for the Jays.

Those coursing bloodlines are notable enough, but the real story was the young man who pitched the eighth inning for Team Canada: Braden Hallday, son of Roy. The elder Halladay of course died tragically last November at the age of 40 when the plane he was piloting crashed off the Florida Gulf Coast.

Braden Halladay is a high school junior in Florida, but he was born in Toronto and spent his early years there while his dad was cementing his status as a Jays legend. Thus, he's suiting up for Team Canada. Halladay pitched a perfect frame against the Jays, and it was a special moment for all who witnessed it ...

Braden Halladay, son of the late Roy Halladay, took the mound against his father's old team today. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dDZf8MnfPA — MLB (@MLB) March 17, 2018

Scouting report? Marcus Stroman, who started and worked two scoreless innings for the Jays in his Grapefruit League debut, has you covered ...

My dawg @BradenHalladay is nasty too. Exciting to see the young wave of future stars! 💥💥💥 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) March 17, 2018

No doubt, it's a moment that Braden Halladay will not soon forget.

Speaking of moments that won't be forgotten, the Blue Jays will retire Roy's No. 32 with a ceremony on Opening Day.