Roy Halladay's sons pay tribute to their late father in touching Opening Day ceremony

The Toronto Blue Jays, prior to their Opening Day home game against the New York Yankees, honored the late Roy Halladay with a pregame ceremony. Halladay was killed in a personal aircraft crash on Nov. 7 last year. He was just 40 years old.

Here's a look at the unveiling of Halladay's retired No. 32 ...

Roy Halladay joins the Level of Excellence and has his No. 32 retired by the #BlueJays. #DocForeverpic.twitter.com/4F4Mqw4xcS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2018

And here's a closer look ...

Roberto Alomar's No. 12 is the only other Blue Jays number that's been retired. Jackie Robinson's No. 42 is of course retired across all of MLB. Additionally, the Blue Jays will honor Halladay by wearing a commemorative No. 32 patch on their uniforms for the entirety of the 2018 season, just as they did during spring training.

In lieu of a ceremonial first pitch, Halladay's sons, Braden and Ryan, simply placed the ball on the Rogers Centre mound -- the mound from which their father once dominated ...

Roy Halladay's sons, Braden and Ryan, pay tribute to their father. #DocForeverpic.twitter.com/oSjL0HDnIr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2018

Twelve of Halladay's 16 big-league seasons came with the Blue Jays. In his time with Toronto, he was 148-76 with a 3.43 ERA (133 ERA+). He made the All-Star team six times and won the 2003 Cy Young. He led the league in wins once, innings three times, complete games five times, and shutouts twice while a member of the Blue Jays.

On Aug. 4, the Philadelphia Phillies will induct Halladay in their Walk of Fame.