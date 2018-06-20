Royals and Tigers will reportedly play regular-season MLB game in Omaha before 2019 College World Series

During the week of the 2019 College World Series, the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play a regular-season game at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park, the Associated Press reports. TD Ameritrade Park is of course the home of the College World Series. MLB is expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.

The game is part of MLB's ongoing efforts to bring the game to somewhat unconventional settings and tie it to signature events at the amateur level -- the regular-season games played in Williamsport, Penn., for example. It's also part of a more subtle effort to create more synergy between the MLB product and college baseball. As for the specific match-up, the Royals have their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha, and Kansas City is less than a three-hour drive from Omaha.

As for the 2018 College World Series, it's ongoing.