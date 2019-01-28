Royals and Whit Merrifield reportedly agree to four-year, $16.25 million extension
Merrifield enjoyed a breakout season in 2018
The Kansas City Royals and second baseman Whit Merrifield have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension. MLB.com's Jon Morosi was the first to report that the two sides were nearing a deal, and since then multiple reports have them in agreement. The extension would cover all of his remaining salary arbitration years, and the club is expected to announce the deal on Monday.
Details:
Jon Heyman also adds that Merrifield's deal includes an option for a fifth year that could push the total value of the contract past $30 million.
Merrifield, who recently turned 30, is coming off a breakout 2018 season in which he batted .304/.367/.438 with 12 home runs, 43 doubles, and a majors-leading 45 stolen bases. For his career, Merrifield owns an OPS+ of 109 across parts of three big-league seasons. While Merrifield is a regular second baseman, he's spent time at six different positions in his brief career.
That Merrifield has just a little more than two years of major-league service time heading into his age-30 season explains why he was willing to sign what seems like a bargain contract from the team standpoint. He'll likely be grossly underpaid over the life of the deal, but 30-year-olds who aren't yet arbitration-eligible have very little leverage in such matters.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bo Jackson offers Kyler Murray advice
Bo knows about this kind of choice
-
MLB rumors: Rays may not sign a closer
Here are the latest hot stove rumblings as spring training approaches
-
Betts says he won't visit White House
Boston recently postponed its White House visit due to the government shutdown
-
LAD president downplays payroll concerns
Los Angeles cut nearly $100 million off their payroll from 2015 to 2018
-
Sandy Alderson says he is cancer-free
Alderson has battled an unspecified form of cancer for several years
-
Rumors: ChiSox still chasing superstars
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Saturday