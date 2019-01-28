Royals and Whit Merrifield reportedly agree to four-year, $16.25 million extension

The Kansas City Royals and second baseman Whit Merrifield have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension. MLB.com's Jon Morosi was the first to report that the two sides were nearing a deal, and since then multiple reports have them in agreement. The extension would cover all of his remaining salary arbitration years, and the club is expected to announce the deal on Monday.

Details:

Whit Merrifield’s four-year extension with #Royals will be worth $16.25 million with $2 million in performance bonuses, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 28, 2019

Jon Heyman also adds that Merrifield's deal includes an option for a fifth year that could push the total value of the contract past $30 million.

Merrifield, who recently turned 30, is coming off a breakout 2018 season in which he batted .304/.367/.438 with 12 home runs, 43 doubles, and a majors-leading 45 stolen bases. For his career, Merrifield owns an OPS+ of 109 across parts of three big-league seasons. While Merrifield is a regular second baseman, he's spent time at six different positions in his brief career.

That Merrifield has just a little more than two years of major-league service time heading into his age-30 season explains why he was willing to sign what seems like a bargain contract from the team standpoint. He'll likely be grossly underpaid over the life of the deal, but 30-year-olds who aren't yet arbitration-eligible have very little leverage in such matters.