Royals' Billy Hamilton reminds everyone of his ridiculous speed, scores from second on sac fly

The Royals lost another game on Tuesday night, dropping them to 2-8 on the season. Most didn't expect them to contend anyway, so it's not too huge a shock. Still, there's one aspect of this team worth watching and we knew that going in: Speed. The Royals have some real burners on the basepaths, including center fielder Billy Hamilton.

One of the best highlights from Tuesday's action was the following play where Hamilton takes just a slight hesitation from Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith and uses it to score from second base on a sac fly.

A player with Hamilton's speed on a deep fly with the outfielder going back is always going to tag from second and round third, looking for any opportunity to stretch it. Smith going down to a knee by accident and then seeming to not take the threat of Hamilton going home seriously enough for a second was all Hamilton needed.

Meanwhile, advanced scouts everywhere take notice: Get those fly balls headed back toward the infield ASAP with Hamilton on base.