Royals' Billy Hamilton reminds everyone of his ridiculous speed, scores from second on sac fly
The Royals speedster has still got it on the basepaths
The Royals lost another game on Tuesday night, dropping them to 2-8 on the season. Most didn't expect them to contend anyway, so it's not too huge a shock. Still, there's one aspect of this team worth watching and we knew that going in: Speed. The Royals have some real burners on the basepaths, including center fielder Billy Hamilton.
One of the best highlights from Tuesday's action was the following play where Hamilton takes just a slight hesitation from Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith and uses it to score from second base on a sac fly.
A player with Hamilton's speed on a deep fly with the outfielder going back is always going to tag from second and round third, looking for any opportunity to stretch it. Smith going down to a knee by accident and then seeming to not take the threat of Hamilton going home seriously enough for a second was all Hamilton needed.
Meanwhile, advanced scouts everywhere take notice: Get those fly balls headed back toward the infield ASAP with Hamilton on base.
