Royals-Blue Jays series could be impacted after falling ice damages Rogers Centre dome

On Monday morning, it didn't seem like the night's game between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays was in danger of being postponed. After all, Rogers Centre has a retractable dome that comes in handy on days like Monday -- when it's cold and raining and feels nothing like mid-April.

The Blue Jays social media team had every reason to think the game would get played when they posted a tweet proclaiming as much. Yet the universe is a fickle being, and sometimes unexpected events happen. Case in point:

Well this is awkward.



Blue Jays official account tweets that weather wont stop from them playing. A few hours later, ice falls from CN tower on to Rogers Centre roof, snow pours onto field. Blue Jays delete original tweet and post new one: pic.twitter.com/8HivSSa65U — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) April 16, 2018

Yes, the Rogers Centre roof had ice fall on it from the CN Tower, which, as any Google image search reveals, is located right there at the stadium. The ice created a hole, and the hole enabled snow to fall in onto the playing surface.

Here's a look at the hole -- it's that small dot on the right field side of things:

There’s a hole in the roof. It is very small. pic.twitter.com/gQ82tM22yQ — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) April 16, 2018

It's not yet clear if the game will go on as planned, though crews are trying their best to ensure that it will occur:

Inside the Rogers Centre, they’ve set up buckets to catch water coming in from the spring storm. Crew are still working on the field to set up for the game. https://t.co/hYqO9JT5t1 pic.twitter.com/Bgkp0VFkJx — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) April 16, 2018

If so, expect to see Eric Skoglund tussle with Jaime Garcia around 7 p.m. ET.