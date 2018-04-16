Royals-Blue Jays series could be impacted after falling ice damages Rogers Centre dome
The Royals and Blue Jays may or may not play on Monday night
On Monday morning, it didn't seem like the night's game between the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays was in danger of being postponed. After all, Rogers Centre has a retractable dome that comes in handy on days like Monday -- when it's cold and raining and feels nothing like mid-April.
The Blue Jays social media team had every reason to think the game would get played when they posted a tweet proclaiming as much. Yet the universe is a fickle being, and sometimes unexpected events happen. Case in point:
Yes, the Rogers Centre roof had ice fall on it from the CN Tower, which, as any Google image search reveals, is located right there at the stadium. The ice created a hole, and the hole enabled snow to fall in onto the playing surface.
Here's a look at the hole -- it's that small dot on the right field side of things:
It's not yet clear if the game will go on as planned, though crews are trying their best to ensure that it will occur:
If so, expect to see Eric Skoglund tussle with Jaime Garcia around 7 p.m. ET.
