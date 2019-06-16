Royals catcher Martin Maldonado celebrates Father's Day with a tie... and a win
Maldonado wrote the names of some friends and family members on the tie
All across baseball Sunday, players wore blue caps and blue socks and blue accessories to celebrate Father's Day. It has been an annual tradition around the league for several years now.
Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado decided to take it one step further. He had a tie stitched on to his chest protector during Sunday's win over the Twins (KC 8, MIN 6). Written on the tie were the names of Maldonado's father, brother, and friends. Check it out:
"Something for the fathers. Something different. Something that I've never done before," Maldonado said during a postgame interview with Fox Sports Kansas City. "I put some names on there of some friends, my dad, my brother. Something for them to look up to."
It should be noted Pirates catcher Elias Diaz also had a tie stitched to his chest protector on Father's Day, though he did not start in his team's win over the Marlins (PIT 5, MIA 4). Here is Diaz:
Pretty cool. Also cool: Maldonado went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs on Sunday in addition to his holiday fashion statement. Not a bad little afternoon at the ballpark.
