Royals' Kauffman Stadium hosts enormous game of Mario Kart on video board
You know you've always wanted to do this
Admit it: You've always wanted to play a video game on your favorite stadium's Jumbotron. Some people at the Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium apparently got to live out that dream. A chopper getting aerial shots of the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium looked next door and saw a game of Mario Kart playing on the Royals' Crown Vision board in Kauffman Stadium.
The results are incredible.
First thought here: That screen's dimensions are not Mario Kart friendly. Someone must have really tinkered with the aspect ratio. However, when a screen's that size, the ratio hardly matters.
Second thought: Where in the world did they go? No one leaves the victory screen on that long in Mario Kart. Mario is going to burn out his tires doing all of those extra laps.
Third thought: The Royals' Whit Merrifield wants in on the action.
As it turns out, there was an event in the stadium Tuesday. The Royals' charity Twitter account said that the event was for a fundraiser, and they hinted that there may be more opportunities to game at Kauffman in the future.
We need to slowly keep working our way up to bigger and bigger screens for video gaming. The final boss can be the behemoth at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. Imagine trying to find yourself on that monstrous screen. Mario Kart is a top-tier party game, but there must be something extremely calming about playing it in an empty stadium.
