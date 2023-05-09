The Kansas City Royals placed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on the injured list on Monday after he sustained facial fractures during Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Yarbrough was struck in the face by a Ryan Noda line drive. The Royals recalled right-hander José Cuas in a corresponding move.

On Tuesday, the club updated his condition and said he will not require surgery:

Yarbrough suffered three non-displaced fractures around his right eye, according to the Royals' official Twitter account. (Noda, for his part, reached out to Yarbrough through social media.)

Yarbrough, 31, reunited with Matt Quatraro in Kansas City over the offseason on a free-agent deal. The two had previously grown familiar during their shared time with the Tampa Bay Rays. Quatraro is in his first season as Kansas City's manager.

In 10 appearances this season, including three starts, Yarbrough had amassed a 6.15 ERA (74 ERA+) and a 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Entering this year, his career marks included a 4.33 ERA (94 ERA+) and a 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 127 games (of those, 59 were defined as starts).

Cuas, 28, has appeared in 62 games for the Royals dating back to last season. Over 15 outings this year, he's compiled a 5.52 ERA (83 ERA+) and a 4.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Royals originally signed Cuas in the summer of 2021, or after he had been released by two other organizations.

The Royals, winners of consecutive games for just the second time this season, will continue a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.