Royals manager Ned Yost, 64, will retire at the end of the MLB season
Yost has managed the Royals since 2010
The Kansas City Royals announced on Monday that manager Ned Yost will retire at the end of this season. Yost, 64, led the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances, including a championship in 2015. Yost will officially retire at the conclusion of the 2019 regular season. Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Twins will be Yost's final game.
"With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization," said Yost in a statement released by the Royals. "My plan all along was to get us through the rough times and then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base."
Yost will finish his career as the franchise's all-time leader in managerial wins, with 744 and counting. Although, since the Royals' 2015 World Series run, the club has been in a steady decline and are in the midst of a rebuild. Entering Monday, the Royals (57-100) are in third place in the AL Central and notched their second straight 100-loss season.
There will be at least three teams in search for a new manager at season's end. San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is also retiring at the end of this season, and on Saturday the Padres fired manager Andy Green.
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.
