Royals manager Ned Yost says he nearly died after falling out of a tree

Earlier in the month, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis after an accident at his home. As it turns out, the fall was almost tragic in nature.

According to Yost, he likely would've died had he not had his cellphone on him. Here's more, via MLB.com:

"There's no doubt I would have bled out if I didn't have my cellphone with me," Yost said. "There was nobody that was coming. Nobody would have found me. I would have been dead by nightfall."

Yost fell through the floor of a tree stand as he was attempting to hook up his lifeline. He said he didn't know which body part he landed on following the 20-foot fall. Lest anyone doubt this as a case where Yost is being overdramatic, his doctor had real concern about his well-being, too:

"I didn't realize I was in that much danger," Yost said. "I knew my whole right side was mush. But the trauma surgeon came in a couple of days later and he said, 'Man, Ned, I was really, really scared about you. We've seen these things before -- this is a 25-30 percent mortality rate. You were crashing on the table. We couldn't get the bleeding stopped. I thought we were going to lose you.'"

Yost is expected to be bound to a wheelchair through the end of the year. He hopes to be up and mobile again by spring training.