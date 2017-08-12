Royals' Mike Moustakas nears franchise record with two more homers Friday

Thanks are not going too well for the Royals right now. They lost their fifth straight game Friday night (CWS 6, KC 3) and are now 1 1/2 games back of the second wild card spot. That's not a huge deficit, obviously, but so many teams are in the race that you don't want to fall too far back. It's tough to gain ground when there are four or five teams ahead of you.

Despite the loss, Mike Moustakas gave Royals fans two reasons to get excited Friday night. He clubbed his 33rd and 34th home runs of the season:

With those two home runs, Moustakas has tied John Mayberry's record for the most home runs by a left-handed batter in Royals history. Also, Moustakas is now only two homers behind Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record. Here's the top home run seasons in Royals history:

Steve Balboni, 1985: 36 Gary Gaetti, 1995: 35 Mike Moustakas, 2017: 34 and counting John Mayberry 1975: 34 Dean Palmer, 1988: 34 Danny Tartabull, 1987: 34 Jermaine Dye, 2000: 32 Bo Jackson, 1989: 32 Danny Tartabull, 1991: 31 Several tied with 30

The Royals still have 47 games to play this season, so the smart money is on Moustakas not only breaking Balboni's record, but shattering it. He has a pretty good chance to become the first 40-homer hitter in Royals history.