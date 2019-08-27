Royals owner David Glass expected to sell team for more than $1 billion, report says

The sale is reportedly to a group headed by the Indians' vice chairman

The Royals have been owned by businessman David Glass -- who made his fortune as an executive with Wal-Mart -- since 2000. He purchased the team then for $96 million. He might be ready to cash in. Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic have a report that indicates Glass is discussing possibly selling the team to a group headed up by John Sherman, who is originally from Kansas City and is currently vice chairman of the Indians

If Glass does sell, the return on his investment is going to be huge. Forbes in April estimated that the Royals were the 28th-most valuable baseball team, ahead of only the Rays and Marlins, but the Marlins sold for $1.2 billion in 2017. Forbes has the Royals worth $1 billion right now, but again, look at what the Marlins sold for. 

Sure enough, Jeff Passan of ESPN has more: 

Though there was a high point in 2015, Glass' ownership hasn't exactly been great for Royals fans. From 2000-2012, they had a winning record just once (83-79 in 2003) and fell short of 70 wins eight times. Everything came together and broke perfectly for them to win the AL pennant in 2014 and World Series in 2015, but things have fallen apart just as quickly. They are 46-86 after winning just 58 games last year. 

This isn't to say that the owner is solely responsible for wins and losses, but that's an awful lot of terrible play with a very short window of success. The Royals routinely rank in the bottom five of payroll, but Glass did ramp things up during and after his team's peak, ranking 13th in 2015, ninth in 2016 and eighth in 2017. 

The Royals' local TV deal expires after this season, so signing a new one generally should help revenue go up and this might be a prime time for a buyer. 

Given that Glass is 84, got to enjoy winning the World Series and would receive a significant payday, it seems like a deal could be mutually beneficial. 

