Royals Release Spring Training Schedule

Days until pitchers and catchers report: 84!

If you’ve been perusing email in the last 24 hours, you may have seen the following news in your baseball inbox:

Pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise on Tuesday, February 13. Workouts for pitchers begin the following day, Wednesday, February 14. The remainder of the squad will report on Sunday, February 18 and begin workouts for the 2017 campaign on Monday, February 19.

The Royals also released their 2018 Spring Training schedule. Below are a few notes:

First game is February 24th against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Royals play the 2017 NL pennant winners four times, the most of any team.

Kansas City shares Surprise Stadium with Texas and has often started their exhibition season against the Rangers. However, this year, the Royals only play them in split squad games as part of doubleheaders: the late 8pm game on March 12th and a doubleheader at 2pm and 8pm on March 17th

The Royals play the following teams in 2018 Spring Training: Dodgers, Athletics, Giants, Mariners, Reds, Padres, White Sox, Brewers, Diamondbacks, Indians, Rangers, and Cubs. The Cactus League teams they miss are the Angels and Rockies.

The exhibition season ends with a game in Omaha against the Storm Chasers on March 26th. This season, there is no oddball MLB exhibition game where the team plays the Astros in San Antonio or whatnot.

Even though it’s not Spring Training, here’s a reminder about 2018 Opening Day. The Royals start the season at Kaffman Stadium on Thursday, March 29th, against the White Sox.

More information is available at the Royals 2018 Spring Training website. Tickets go on sale December 9th.

The Cactus League site can be found here. And below is a map:

For the Florida folks, here’s the Grapefruit League site and map:

