Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett got visibly sick while on the mound during Tuesday's home game against the Chicago White Sox. Later that night, Garrett provided a quick update on social media saying he is "All good."

The Royals picked up momentum in the game scoring eight runs at the bottom of the sixth inning, to give Garrett a big cushion when entered the game in the top of the seventh. He quickly struck out Elvis Andrus for his14th strikeout in his 16 appearances this season, and that's where things took a turn.

Garrett started feeling really sick and was seen squatting near the mound before he threw up. Here is a link to the video of the incident, but be warned that it is very graphic.

His game got cut short after only throwing six pitches on Monday. Garrett was handed a towel and walked off the field with trainers. Max Castillo took over at the mound.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino decided to have a little fun with his teammate and commented on his Twitter update.

"Yea you got it all out of you on the field," Pasquantino wrote.

The two of them have a playful relationship. Less than two weeks ago, Garrett shared a photo of Pasquantino driving him around and called him his "Uber driver."

Although that was an uncomfortable moment, it was overall a great night for the Kansas City as the Royals finished with a 12-5 victory. They will continue their four-game series against the White Sox on Tuesday evening.