Royals Rumblings - News for December 1, 2017

Batter Nine, You Sucky!

While Max was talking about the decision to tender Brandon Maurer yesterday, old friend Craig Brown looked at all arbitration eligible players on the Royals. There are only four this year.

Since teams are sitting around twiddling their collective free agent signing thumbs, we’re left to mark time by the mandated deadlines as they pertain to roster construction. Last week, it was adding players to the 40-man roster to protect them from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. (Wheeeeeeeee!) This week, it’s the deadline to tender arbitration eligible players contracts for the 2018 season.

Rustin Dodd is reporting “the Royals are expected to tender contracts to pitchers Kelvin Herrera, Nathan Karns and Brandon Maurer”.

Former Royal Gregg Zaun was fired from Canadian broadcaster Sportsnet:

“This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behavior and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace. After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately.”

In the continuing Shohei Ohtani saga, Eno Sarris at Fangraphs looks at which teams have kept players healthiest the last few years. The Royals do quite well in a number of the metrics and get a number of mentions in the article. Interestingly, another AL Central team does very well at keeping players healthy, too.

You know what? No matter how you define health, the Twins keep appearing among the top-three clubs here. Maybe it’s time to give them their due. They’ve been a young team for the last five years, but they’ve also kept their players healthy, no matter how you define it. And oh, hey, look at that: the Twins have $3.25 million to offer in bonus money, only $300,000 off the max, which belongs to the always injured Rangers squad.

On Jeff Passan's top free agent RP list, former Royals occupy spots 1, 2, and 6.

Meanwhile Mike Moustakas tops CBS’s list of available 3B free agents:

Moustakas is a two-time all-star coming off a season in which he hit 38 home runs and showed he was completely over the ACL injury that cost him almost all of 2016. Oh, and he turned 28 in September, meaning he's relatively young for a free agent. Despite some shaky seasons earlier in his career, Moustakas has developed into an above-average hitter, evidenced by his 117 OPS+ since 2015. Opinions on his defense vary, but make no mistake: he's going to be handsomely compensated this winter by a team seeking a new starting third baseman.

Leigh Oleszczak (I have to look that up every time I try to spell it) at Fansided KC looks ahead to 2018. She used a power ranking where Kansas City was ranked 30th out of 30 teams as a jumping off point for the article.

Royals Farm Report is doing a top 100 countdown of Royals prospects. Numbers 26-30 were posted yesterday.

Kings of Kauffman is counting down the Royals All-Time Top 50. You won't believe who is #1! I can guess but I'm not certain because I'm not clicking through a slideshow.

Royals Review likes anagrams nicknames, from “Lo, Danger Ox” to “Crime Horse” to “My Role: Darkness”. But even if baseball is played another thousand years, I am 100% confident there will never be a better nickname than “Batter Nine, You Sucky”. And this is the thread for his first trip to Kansas City: Royals acquire SS Yuniesky Betancourt.

It may not be the most interesting article about Yuni on this site (it’s probably this article that we may do at a later date). This is just a pure news article written mostly without commentary by someone named RoyalsRetro.

However, many of the comments are, um, well, “wonderful” is not quite the right word. But they make for an entertaining read.

"DM is pulling a bernie madoff, but instead of our money, he’s doing it with our hopes and dreams." -kevinf "I'm pretty sure all the GMs in the game have their assistants on strict orders to ALWAYS put Dayton Moore through or wake them up when he calls. It’s like winning the lottery." -devilfingers "I was going to rec this if it was an onion-like piece. Now I’m probably just buying a gun.” -NHZ

There are even Mariners fans taking pity, as he is one of the salvos in the Battle of Grass Creek.

"Seriously. I’m on the Mariners’ side in the Grass Creek War, but this is like the US Cavalry giving a small pox blankets to the Native Americans." -Decatur "It’s like giving the blanket after the village is already infected. Is one more crappy SS even going to matter at this point?" -Pauli "Yeah, it's more like, while they're dying of small pox, you kick them in the nads." -Royal Revival

