Get better, Ned!

Royals Rumblings - News for November 14, 2017

Dayton Moore says whether or not he stayed in Kansas City was up to the Glass family.

“I simply left that in Mr. Glass’s hands,” Moore said of the Braves’ interest. “If he wanted to grant permission, then that would signal to me that he didn’t want me here. If he denied permission, that would tell me he wants me here.”... “I would want to work here for as long as Mr. Glass wants me here,” he said. “I don’t see any deviation from that.”

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic provides more details.

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore, whom the team denied permission to interview with the Atlanta Braves, is under contract for three more seasons, through 2020. Moore wanted to explore the Braves’ opportunity but left the decision to owner David Glass, who chose to keep Moore rather than turn the club over to one of his assistant GMs, J.J. Picollo or Scott Sharp.

Ned Yost is lucky to be alive after falling from a tree.

The doctor told Yost that his type of injury has a 25 to 30 percent mortality rate. Yost said he lost seven to eight units of blood before the doctors were able to get him stabilized. The internal iliac artery is the main artery of the pelvis and mortality from pelvic trauma is high, according to the Tufts University School of Medicine. Fortunately for Yost, he had his phone and was able to get help. “I would have died right there probably in a couple hours,” Yost said.

Ned Yost also said he will be in a wheelchair for at least two months but hopes to be able to move around normally by Spring Training. He tells me he feels "like a lucky man" right now. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) November 13, 2017

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN asks baseball execs which Royals free agent will provide the most value.

"All three come with risk, in my opinion," a National League executive said. "Hosmer is coming off a career year and has been inconsistent with regards to hitting for power. Moustakas is a lower OBP type of guy who relies on some ball-in-play luck, and there's a chance for his body to go backward a bit. And with Cain, there's his age and the fact that a good portion of his value is in his legs on defense and baserunning." Still, most respondents gravitated toward Hosmer for his all-around skill, leadership and passion. Several scouts classified him as a first-rate defender whose glove is shortchanged by the new defensive metrics. Hosmer just turned 28, so he's in the middle of his prime years. "Hosmer will impact the game the three ways a position player can impact the game -- as a run scorer, run producer and run-stopper -- for a longer period than the other two guys," a scout said. "I would love to have all three of them, but for me Hosmer brings the most balanced and longest-lasting package to the table."

Fox Sports Kansas City unveils two new shows, including “Royals Rewind” tonight.

The Padres may have interest in Alcides Escobar as a stop-gap at shortstop.

Lee Judge looks at the 2018 lineup if everyone leaves.

The Royals roll out new grass at the K.

Royals Farm Report continues their ranking of the Top 100 prospects, with 71-80.

Eric Hosmer and Kacie McDonnell wowed at the Gold Glove Award ceremony.

Dave Cameron at Fangraphs ranks the top 50 free agents and lists his guess on how much each will get.

Everyone that received a Qualifying Offer will reject it.

The Red Sox are talking to Carlos Santana and Logan Morrison.

