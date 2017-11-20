Will Mike Minor be a steal for someone?

Royals Rumblings - News for November 20, 2017

David Lesky at Baseball Prospectus Kansas City gives his predictions on what Royals free agents will get.

For Moose, he’s looking at a pretty straight forward four or five year deal at about $20 million per year. I’m going to say he gets five years and $100 million on the dot. If he goes four years, I think he gets a bit more per year and ends at $84 million. Cain is the interesting one. I mentioned what I think he’ll be looking to get, but I really think he settles in at something like three years and $54 million or four years and $72 million. The Royals have to hope he ends up over $50 million to make sure they get that first round pick for him. I think Mike Minor ends up at 3/$27 million or so and Alcides Escobar gets a year and $4 million with some incentives.

In writing about storylines for the off-season, Jon Heyman thinks Eric Hosmer will command the biggest contract.

While agent Scott Boras has bestowed the “King Kong” nickname on Martinez (and there are reports of a $200 million asking price, or even $210 million) and the talent of Darvish is incredible, the guess here remains Hosmer, an all-around player who won both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award this year. This is not an obvious choice, as he is more polarizing as a player than you might think (as a personality, he is beloved).

Mark Townsend at Yahoo! thinks Mike Minor is one of the more unheralded free agents.

When the Royals signed Minor before the 2016 season, they allowed him to focus on getting healthy before offering an opportunity that has changed his career. A reliever in 2017, Minor became a reliable and versatile arm for Ned Yost, appearing in 65 games. Better yet, Minor was very effective, posting a 2.55 ERA and a career best 10.2 strikeouts per nine. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, who described Minor’s season as a poor man’s version of Andrew Miller, some teams are looking at him as a starter. The reality is Minor will have enough healthy offers to make bank and decide what the best path for him is moving forward. And whichever team gets him will likely be glad they did.

Royals shortstop made Wayne Cavadi’s All-Arizona Fall League Team.

Lopez is an under-the-radar prospect. He has made a living making consistent contact behind sound strikeout-to-walk ratios. That’s exactly what he did in the AFL. The 22-year-old slashed .383/.433/.568 with two home runs. He struck out 14 times and walked only seven. Those numbers aren’t bad, but he usually walks close to how much he strikes out (he struck out and walked 52 times each during the regular season). Lopez should stick at shortstop, although some see him at second in the future.

Royals Farm Report looks at players that could protected from the Rule 5 draft by today’s deadline.

Ben Almquist at KC Kingdom wants to see the Royals get back to their small ball ways.

MLB Trade Rumors profiles free agent Lorenzo Cain.

It’s a bad time for older free agents to hit the market, like Jay Bruce.

Joe Posnanski thinks about WAR and its connection to actual wins.

The Braves are likely to lose multiple prospects as punishment.

The Orioles may have to trade Zach Britton this winter.

Which team makes the most sense for Shohei Otani?

Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman completed 5 of his first 14 passes - to the other team.

CBS used crowd noise to mask fans in Mexico City chanting a gay slur during the Patriots/Raiders game.

Angela Merkel’s German coalition collapses.

Why are so many children’s authors eccentric?

Science agrees - mayonnaise is disgusting.

Your song of the day is AC/DC with Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.