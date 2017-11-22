Were the Braves punishments too harsh?

Royals Rumblings - News for November 22, 2017

Craig Brown at Baseball Prospectus Kansas City goes over the recent 40-man roster moves that the Royals made.

Left unprotected are names you are probably familiar with like Frank Schwindel, Ryan O’Hearn, Elier Hernandez, Sam Selman and Yunior Marte. I’m trying to figure out why the Royals would protect the pair of left-handed relievers they did and not have Selman as one of their choices. Maybe it’s his walk rate. He posted a 4.3 BB/9 at Northwest Arkansas and a whopping 6.0 BB/9 after he was promoted to Omaha. Or maybe it was the reverse platoon split where left-handed batters had a .323 OBP against him. That’s actually a good number for him given his prior track record. It seems he finds it a little more difficult to throw strikes to same-side hitters.

Rustin Dodd senses that Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas want to play for the Royals next year, but also thinks it might be complicated.

The short answer is yes. The longer answer is complicated. In the end, these decisions are deeply personal and are dependent on family, money, loyalty to the rest of the players’ association, winning, lifestyle, comfort and tons of other factors.

Leigh Oleszczak at FanSided’s KC Kingdom reviews some potential landing spots for Eric Hosmer in free agency.

I have to include the Kansas City Royals in here because of course they’re in play! No one had much faith that the Royals would retain Alex Gordon back in 2015 and they did just that, so until Hosmer officially puts pen to paper with another organization, the Royals are definitely in the running.

With talks about shortening the length of games swirling around, Michael Testa at Kings of Kauffman looks at what Royals would most be affected by the shorter pitch clock.

Nicholas Sullivan, also at Kings of Kauffman, assesses Royals prospects in the Arizona Fall League.

Royals Farm Report continues their prospect rankings, going over 60-51.

Mike Minor is likely to put the pen to paper soon.

The punishments are in for the Atlanta Braves are in, including their former GM getting a permanent ban from baseball.

As we expressed last week, our organization has not lived up to the standard our fans expect from us and that we expect from ourselves. For that, we apologize. We are instituting the changes necessary to prevent this from ever happening again and remain excited about the future of Braves baseball.''

The Giants are apparently in “deep” talks for Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Daniel R. Epstein of THT comes up with the Ohtani Algorithm.

The MLBPA has extended the deadline for a posting agreement on Japanese star Shohei Otani.

David Laurila of Fangraphs interviews Trey Mancini and Mark Trumbo.

Former major leaguer Will Venable is moving from the front office back to the field, taking over as the Chicago Cubs first base coach.

