Royals Rumblings - News for November 27, 2017

The Royals could be asking about Jackie Bradley, Jr.
Connor Byrne at MLB Trade Rumors profiles free agent Eric Hosmer.
Unfortunately for Hosmer, he’s not the only free agent first baseman coming off a nice 2017. Carlos Santana (who has a more consistent track record than Hosmer), Logan Morrison, Yonder Alonso and Lucas Duda are also available in the wake of impressive seasons, while Jose Abreu will emerge as a sought-after target if the White Sox shop him. The amount of decent options available, not to mention the draft pick compensation attached to Hosmer, won’t positively affect his market. It also doesn’t help that the Mariners just acquired Ryon Healy, which seemingly took them out of the running for a first base upgrade, and the Yankees appear content with Greg Birdmanning the position. But Boras has shown time and again that he’s capable of wizardry when it comes to selling his clients, and he’ll try to effectively pitch Hosmer to teams like the Red Sox, Cardinals, Angels and Rockies. If no one from that group ends up as Hosmer’s next employer, he could remain with the Royals, who haven’t given upon re-signing the franchise icon, or join a dark horse. The Padres would fall under the “dark horse” category, and they have discussed a Hosmer pursuit.
Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe writes that although the Red Sox say Jackie Bradley, Jr. is not available, the Royals will likely keep inquiring.
Bernie Pleskoff at Clubhouse Corner gives his scouting report on Nicky Lopez in the Arizona Fall League.
While I'm not anywhere near certain Lopez can be an everyday shortstop. I do, however, feel he can carve out a place for himself on a major-league roster....
He doesn't have much power, but he can hit the gaps for doubles and has enough speed to get a nice share of triples as well.
Lopez has a nice array of tools that include a good hitting tool, good speed and solid defense. None of those tools is stellar and none will carry his career. However, he is dependable and a gamer.
A good athlete with good range and quick feet, Lopez has enough ability to serve as a defensive replacement, a pinch hitter, and a pinch runner or as a quality fill-in for a regular middle-infielder if needed.
Bill Mitchell at Baseball America cites Lopez as a player that raised his profile.
He's a grinder who plays above his tools, and he should be able to stay at shortstop because of his solid actions, above-average range and enough arm for position. The scouting report on Lopez has consistently been that he needs to get stronger, but the lefthanded hitter showed surprising pop during his AFL stint with a .568 slugging percentage.
The ability to make quality contact and control the strike zone are the most coveted abilities on the market.
Free agent Shohei Otani is asking each team to put in writing why he would be a good fit on their team.
A Yankees blog imagines what a Giancarlo Stanton trade to New York would look like.
What is the trade market like for Jose Abreu?
Five regression candidates for 2018.
Why is there so much turnover among pitching coaches this winter?
The bias against steroid-era players is hurting worthy players.
The Alabama basketball team had to finish their game with just three players, and they didn’t lose by that much.
KU’s David Beaty has won three games in three years, but will keep his job.
Jeff Bezos of Amazon is now worth over $100 billion.
How coral researchers are coping with the death of reefs.
Pixar’s Coco had the biggest second-day jump in China movie history.
Your song of the day is Daryl Hall and John Oates with I Can’t Go For That.
