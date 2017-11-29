Could the Royals lose a player in the Rule 5 draft?

Royals Rumblings - News for November 29, 2017

Mike Petriello looks at where Mike Moustakas could end up.

On paper, the Angels are probably the most obvious match for Moose. They want badly to get into the playoffs with Mike Trout still at his peak, and giving Justin Upton a contract extension was a good start. Why stop there? With Yunel Escobar a free agent, the Halos' current third baseman is Luis Valbuena, who put up a pedestrian .199/.294/.432 line in 2017, and there's not a single third baseman among MLBPipeline.com's Top 30 Prospects. While you shouldn't put too much emphasis on the fact that Moustakas grew up in Southern California, it's not nothing, either.

The third baseman market is a buyer’s market, which could be bad for Moustakas.

Ryan O’Hearn is listed among these intriguing Rule 5 options.

A system thinned out amidst their successful World Series venturing, O’Hearn looked to be part of the next wave, even perhaps proving to be Eric Hosmer’s successor. Those hopes seem dashed for now —with Samir Duenez taking reign as the first base prospect to keep an eye on in K.C.— while O’Hearn backtracked to Double-A in 2017 after his breakout 2016. Still, the 24-year old has a lot to offer as a surprise pick. His power from first base and corner outfield is less than desired, but he’s a career .278/.356/.488 slasher in the minors and hit .291 at the Arizona Fall League in 2016.

Ian Kennedy says his season was derailed by an injury.

"[The injury] was tough," Kennedy said. "I felt like it took away my changeup, which I didn't have until my last start of the year. Every time I threw the changeup after I came back from the disabled list, I could feel [the hamstring]. It was just on the changeup. It got worse and worse."

David Lesky at Baseball Prospectus Kansas City looks at the hardest balls hit by Royals hitters last year.

