Royals' Salvador Perez could need Tommy John surgery after MRI reveals damage to ulnar collateral ligament

On Friday, the Kansas City Royals announced that catcher Salvador Perez has been diagnosed with damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and has been ruled out indefinitely. Perez is headed to Los Angeles next week to get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

The Royals did not announce a timetable for Perez's return, but if the ligament is damaged enough to require surgery, his 2019 season could be at risk. Since hitting the majors in 2011, Perez has consistently shouldered one of the heavier workloads among all MLB catchers.

Perez had been experiencing some elbow soreness during spring training before the MRI revealed damage.

The 28-year-old started in 128 games for the Royals last season (96 as catcher, 30 as designated hitter, 2 at first base) and slashed .235/.274/.439 with 27 home runs and 80 RBI.