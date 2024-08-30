Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Kansas City Royals lost more than a game to the Houston Astros (HOU 6, KC 3). The Royals lost ace reliever Lucas Erceg and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino to hand injuries, which they suffered on the same play in the eighth inning. On Friday, the Royals announced Pasquantino has a broken thumb. His regular season is over.

The 6-8 week timetable means Pasquantino's regular season is over, though he could return in the postseason. The Division Series appears to be the earliest he could rejoin the lineup. It's possible, if not likely, that Pasquantino will not be available until later than that. The Royals have not yet announced an update on Erceg.

As noted, both injuries happened on the same play. Erceg was hurt when he attempted to field Yainer Diaz's hard-hit chopper back to the mound with his bare hand, and Pasquantino got hurt when the throw to first base took his arm into the runner's lane. Erceg hurt his right (pitching) hand. Pasquantino broke his right (glove) thumb. Here's the play:

The 26-year-old Pasquantino has been Kansas City's No. 3 hitter all season between Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. He's hitting .262/.315/.446 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs, and 97 RBI. Those 97 RBI are fourth most in baseball behind Aaron Judge (123), José Ramírez (104), and Marcell Ozuna (98). Pasquantino is hitting .360 with runners in scoring position.

Nick Pratto is the obvious call up candidate to replace Pasquantino at first base, though he has not played in Triple-A since Aug. 18, and may be nursing an injury despite not being on the injured list. Even if Pratto is healthy, the better move is moving Perez to first base full-time, putting Freddy Fermin behind the plate, and calling up a third catcher (likely Austin Nola).

Perez has started 31 games at first base this season, it is not an unfamiliar position, and Fermin has been one of Kansas City's most productive hitters the last few weeks. He was getting regular playing time at DH. The Royals could make a waiver claim prior to Saturday's 11:59 p.m. ET postseason roster eligibility deadline to add a bat. Tommy Pham is on waivers, for example.

Erceg, 29, has been dynamite since coming over from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline. Even after coughing up three runs and getting one out Thursday, he has a 2.63 ERA in 13 2/3 innings with the Royals, and in those 13 2/3 innings he's struck out 16 batters. Quatraro has used Erceg in the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings as matchups dictate. He's been very impactful.

It's goes without saying losing Erceg for any length of time in addition to Pasquantino would be a massive blow. The Royals are 16-11 since the trade deadline and, after being 10 games behind the Cleveland Guardians on June 25, they enter play Friday only 1 1/2 games back in the AL Central. The Royals and Guardians play three games in Kansas City next week.

The Royals resume their series with the Astros on Friday night. Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.19 ERA) and Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.27 ERA) are the scheduled starting pitchers.