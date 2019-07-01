Royals vs. Blue Jays odds, line: MLB picks, Canada Day predictions from model on 47-27 roll

The Kansas City Royals look to salvage a split of their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The Royals (29-55), fourth in the American League Central Division, have struggled on the road this season, going 13-30 away from home. The Blue Jays (31-53), fourth in the AL East, had a two-game winning streak snapped by the Royals on Sunday and are 15-26 at home this year. First pitch from the Rogers Centre is set for 1:07 p.m. ET on Canada Day. The latest Royals vs. Blue Jays odds show the Blue Jays favored at -132 on the money line (risk $132 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Royals vs. Blue Jays picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Blue Jays will send left-hander Clayton Richard (0-4, 6.89 ERA) to the mound. He posted his first quality start of the season last week, allowing three runs – all on solo home runs – over six innings. He walked one and struck out one in a 4-3 loss. Statistically, the Blue Jays have the edge over the Royals in a number of categories, including home runs (116 to 84), ERA (4.88 to 4.98), and strikeouts (693 to 651).

Offensively, Toronto has been led by second baseman Eric Sogard, who has been on fire in the series, going 6-for-12 with a homer and three RBIs. First baseman Justin Smoak was 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs on Sunday. Catcher Danny Jansen has also been swinging a hot bat with a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-17 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Toronto has had Kansas City's number does not mean it is the best value on the Royals vs. Blue Jays money line.

That's because the Royals have a big statistical edge over the Blue Jays when it comes to offense, including batting average (.244 to .229), on-base percentage (.308 to .296), hits (698 to 646), doubles (149 to 123), triples (26 to 8), total bases (1,134 to 1,117) and RBIs (347 to 337).

Second baseman Whit Merrifield has hits in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-43 with four doubles, one home run and three RBIs during that stretch. Shortstop Nicky Lopez has had a red-hot series, going 4-for-12 with two doubles and a walk. Third baseman Hunter Dozier s 3-for-9 with two doubles and two RBIs over the past two games.

