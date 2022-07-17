With the MLB All-Star break looming, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals square off on Sunday. The American League foes match up in the final game of the first half, and Rogers Centre hosts the matchup. The game is also the finale of a four-game set in Toronto. The Blue Jays won two of the first three tilts, with the Royals looking to even the series with a victory on Sunday.

First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. ET in Toronto. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as a -350 favorite (risk $350 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Royals vs. Blue Jays odds. Before you make any Blue Jays vs. Royals picks be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 275-236 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Royals vs. Blue Jays, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Royals:

Royals vs. Blue Jays money line: Blue Jays -350, Royals +275

Royals vs. Blue Jays over-under: 9 runs

Royals vs. Blue Jays run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-170)

KC: The Royals are 17-28 in road games

TOR: The Blue Jays are 29-19 in home games

Royals vs. Blue Jays picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Royals



Kansas City's offensive projection is solid in Sunday's matchup. The Royals lead the American League in triples this season, with above-average marks in hits, stolen bases, and batting average. Kansas City also puts the ball in play with less than a 21 percent strikeout rate, and the Royals are facing a scuffling starting pitcher.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios has a 5.38 ERA this season and a 7.61 ERA in the last five starts. Berrios has allowed more home runs than any AL pitcher this season, giving up 1.8 home runs per nine innings, and he has a 1.364 WHIP in 2022. Toronto also has a shaky bullpen, with the Blue Jays ranking in the bottom three of the AL in wins above replacement from relievers and giving up 1.2 home runs per nine innings.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Toronto's offense is deep and potent. Every regular in the Blue Jays lineup enters Sunday with an OPS comfortably over the .700 mark, including six players with double-digit home runs in the first half of the season. The Blue Jays lead the American League in batting average, with top-three marks in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases. Toronto also ranks in the top tier of the AL in runs scored, hits, home runs, and doubles, with the Blue Jays landing above the league median in both walks and strikeout avoidance.

Reigning 2021 All-Star Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headlines a group of deserving All-Star selections for Toronto this season, and the Blue Jays can also tee off on a vulnerable starting pitcher from Kansas City. Kris Bubic has a 6.63 ERA this season and opponents are producing a .884 OPS against him in 2022.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Royals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Royals vs. Blue Jays? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.