The Milwaukee Brewers will look to earn their first win of the season when they take on the Kansas City Royals in Milwaukee's home opener on Monday. Kansas City is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, while Milwaukee dropped a 12-3 decision to the New York Yankees. The Royals (1-2) who placed second in the American League Central and made the Wild Card playoffs at 86-76 a year ago, have been outscored 16-10 in three games. The Brewers (0-3), who won the National League Central at 93-69 last season, were outscored 36-14 by the Yankees the past three games.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Royals won two of three meetings a year ago, but the Brewers have won four of the past six. Milwaukee is a -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Brewers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Royals vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Royals vs. Brewers money line: Kansas City -105, Milwaukee -115 at Caesars Sportsbook

Royals vs. Brewers over-under: 8.5 runs

Royals vs. Brewers run line: Kansas City -1.5 (+157)

KC: The Royals are +168 on the money line over their past 10 games

MIL: The over-under is 5-5 in the past 10 Brewers games

Why the Brewers can cover

Shorthanded Milwaukee is expected to send right-hander Elvin Rodriguez to the mound on his 27th birthday. In eight career games, including five starts, he is 0-4 with a 9.55 ERA. In 33 innings, he has allowed 42 hits, 35 earned runs, 12 homers and 15 walks with 30 strikeouts. He has never faced Kansas City. Milwaukee is down several starting pitchers due to injury, including Tobias Myers and Brandon Woodruff. Jose Quintana is close to making his Brewers debut, but was acquired too late in the spring to be properly stretched out enough.

Helping power the offense is right fielder Sal Frelick. He is hitting a blistering .455 to start the season, including a 2-for-4 performance with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He is in his third season with the Brewers. In 204 career games with Milwaukee, Frelick is hitting .257 with 31 doubles, five triples, five homers, 56 RBI and 96 runs scored. He has speed and has stolen 25 bases in 28 attempts, including 18 of 21 last season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Royals can cover

Former first-round draft pick Kris Bubic will start for Kansas City. This will be his sixth season with the Royals. The left-hander has pitched 97 games, including 60 starts, and is 11-29 with a 4.66 ERA. He pitched in relief during the 2024 season, going 1-1 in 27 appearances. In 30.1 innings, he allowed 26 hits, nine earned runs and a 2.67 ERA. He walked five, while striking out 39.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. helps lead the Kansas City offense, and has one hit in all three games. In 13 at-bats, he is batting .231 with one double and two RBI. In 161 games last season, Witt batted .332 with 45 doubles, 11 triples, 32 homers, 125 runs scored and 109 RBI. He also stole 31 bases in 43 attempts. He has fared well against Milwaukee pitching in his career, hitting .348 with three doubles, two homers and four RBI in six games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

