At long last, the 2020 MLB season has finally arrived. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced MLB to shorten the season to 60 games. There will also be a universal DH and a runner placed at second base to begin extra innings to speed things along. Embrace this weird. This season will be full of it.

The Kansas City Royals will begin the 2020 regular season in Cleveland. Here's how you can watch their Opening Day matchup:

Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: SportsTime Ohio; WKYC 3

SportsTime Ohio; WKYC 3 Stream: MLB.TV

Not the sexiest Opening Day pitching matchup but Bieber was truly outstanding last year. He threw 214 1/3 innings with a 3.28 ERA and 159 strikeouts last season, his first full MLB season. Bieber won All-Star Game MVP honors (in Cleveland!) and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting. With Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer traded away, Bieber has ascended to the ace role on this staff. As for Duffy, he battled injuries last year and had a 4.34 ERA in 130 2/3 innings when healthy. This is his third career Opening Day start. Bieber is making his first.

Storyline to watch: Cleveland's last run with this core?

The trend is hard to ignore. Cleveland lost Game 7 of the World Series in 2016, blew a 2-0 lead in the 2017 ALDS, were swept in the 2018 ALDS, and did not make the postseason in 2019. Ouch. Francisco Lindor is a year and a half away from free agency and it's unlikely the club will re-sign him. That was the case even before the shutdown damaged financials. Cleveland does not operate at the payroll level required to keep Lindor long-term.

A slow start this season could push Cleveland to trade Lindor at the Aug. 31 deadline. More likely, they'll hang on to him until the offseason, then hope a bidding war develops. Of course, the preferred outcome is having a really good season in 2020 and winning with Lindor while they have him. The Twins are very good, but Cleveland is a dangerous team, and the AL Central is very winnable in a 60-game season. This is not a club I would want to play in a short postseason series.

Prediction!

Why not close with a prediction? I'll go with a Cleveland win in the season opener. Let's call it an 8-1 blowout with Franmil Reyes clubbing a home run and driving in five. Franmil is a fun player and I am pro-fun. Bieber dominates in his first Opening Day start and Cleveland opens the season with a W.