The Cleveland Guardians (6-6) host the Kansas City Royals (7-6) in an AL Central collision on Friday. The Guardians head into this series on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland topped Chicago 6-1 to close out the series on Thursday. The Royals are coming off a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Kris Bubic (2-0, 0.71 ERA) starts for Kansas City. Tanner Bibee (1-1, 6.52 ERA) will be starting for Cleveland.

First pitch from the Progressive Field is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -146 favorite on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Royals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Royals vs. Guardians money line: Cleveland -146, Kansas City +122 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Royals vs. Guardians over/under: 7 runs

Royals vs. Guardians run line: Cleveland -1.5 (+150)

First baseman Carlos Santana is a veteran presence at the plate. Santana heads into this game hitting .267 with two dingers and four RBI. In Wednesday's victory over the White Sox, Santana went 1-of-4 with a solo home run. In 168 career games against the Royals, he has compiled 32 home runs, 95 RBI and 96 runs scored.

Left fielder Steven Kwan has been a reliable hitter in the box for the Guardians. Kwan stays patient, leading to consistent contact. He's hitting .356 with two home runs and seven RBI. He's also leading the team in hits (16). In his last outing, Kwan went 4-of-5 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. covers ground well as a defender and has a strong arm. He also has impressive contact skills at the plate. This season, he's hitting .280 with one home run and five RBI. He also leads the team in hits (14). The 24-year-old has recorded a double in three straight games. In Wednesday's contest against the Twins, Witt Jr. went 1-of-3 with a double.

Third baseman Maikel Garcia has strong pitch recognition skills that give him an advantage at the plate. Garcia has a batting average of .279 with two home runs and six RBI. He's finished with a hit in three of his past five games. In the April 6 game against the Orioles, Garcia was 2-of-4 with two base hits and one run scored.

