Royals vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for April 24 from model on 14-5 roll

The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their recent dominance over the visiting Kansas City Royals when they meet on Wednesday. The Rays (16-8) have won 10 in a row against the Royals (7-17), including the last six in Tampa. Kansas City, meanwhile, has lost five in a row and seven of nine. First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay leads the all-time series 85-77, including a 52-35 mark at home. The latest Royals vs. Rays odds show Tampa at -263 on the money line (risk $263 to win $100).

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 5 on a strong 14-5 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Royals vs. Rays. We can tell you it has found plenty of value on one side of the money line, and you can only see who to back at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rays will send last year's Cy Young Award winner, left-hander Blake Snell (2-1, 2.16 ERA), to the mound. He has been out since April 13 with a fractured toe on his right foot but will return from the injured list. Snell had been dominant before the injury, posting a 36-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Tampa Bay's pitching as a whole has shut down its opponents all season and is first in MLB in ERA (2.86) and WHIP (1.07).

Offensively, the Rays have the edge over the Royals in hits (210 to 184), doubles (43 to 37), home runs (32 to 30), on-base percentage (.339 to .313) and slugging percentage (.462 to .425). Center fielder Tommy Pham (.295) leads the Rays' attack and has been red hot, going 10-for-23 over the past six games, including a triple and two home runs.

But just because the Rays have dominated the Royals over the past two seasons does not mean they will provide value on the money line.

That's because the Rays have scuffled over the past week, including being swept in a three-game series last weekend at Boston. The Rays are also without center fielder Austin Meadows (.351, six homers, 19 RBIs), who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb. Third baseman Hunter Dozier (.324) has been scalding hot for the Royals, going 14-for-31 (.452) with four of his seven home runs over his last 10 games.

Left fielder Alex Gordon (.314) has had eight multiple-hit games this year, including a 4-for-5 performance against Cleveland on April 12. He had a six-game hitting streak snapped at New York on Saturday and has already driven in 21 runs. Second baseman Whit Merrifield (.287) has had seven multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit games.

So who wins Royals vs. Rays?