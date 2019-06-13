Royals vs. Tigers odds, line: MLB in Omaha picks, predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals look to pick up a needed series victory when they conclude their three-game set on Thursday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. First pitch in the nationally-televised contest between the American League Central rivals is set for 8 p.m. ET. It will be the first MLB game ever played in the state of Nebraska and is intended to serve as the unofficial kickoff to the 2019 College World Series, which is also played at the venue. Matthew Boyd is scheduled to start for Detroit, opposed by Homer Bailey of Kansas City. Detroit is a -132 money-line favorite (risk $132 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Royals vs. Tigers odds. Before you make your Royals vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the 2019 MLB in Omaha predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Royals vs. Tigers. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Tigers (25-39) will be determined to win the rubber match against Kansas City to secure their first series victory since they took two of three against the Baltimore Orioles in late May. In a rain-delayed contest Wednesday night, Brandon Dixon hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning that stood up as the difference in a 3-2 victory. The Royals won Tuesday's series opener by the same score.

The Tigers managed just five hits Wednesday, but benefited from a strong combined performance from three pitchers. Starter Daniel Norris allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. Nick Ramirez threw two scoreless innings to pick up the win, while Shane Greene picked up his 20th save of the season.

Boyd (5-4, 3.08 ERA) leads Detroit in victories and has been a reliable workhorse of late. The lefty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his past 10 starts. He has a win and three no-decisions in his past four outings to go along with a 2-2 mark and 3.06 ERA in six road starts.

Detroit has won six of the last eight meetings in this series, but isn't necessarily the best value on the Royals vs. Tigers money line against a Kansas City (21-46) club that will be desperate to notch its first series win in two months.

Bailey (4-6, 5.90 ERA) has been inconsistent, but has suffered from poor run support as the Royals have plated three or fewer runs in four of those contests. He is coming off a solid outing in which he allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox, settling for a no-decision in Kansas City's 6-4 victory. The veteran right-hander also has a strong history against the Tigers. In fact, he's 1-1 with a 3.05 career ERA in three starts against them. He held them to two runs on seven hits in six innings in a 15-3 win on May 4.

Kansas City's Whit Merrifield has 12 hits in 28 at-bats against Boyd, while Jorge Soler has three hits in his past five at-bats against the lefty.

So who wins Tigers vs. Royals in Omaha?