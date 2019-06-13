Royals vs. Tigers odds, line: MLB in Omaha picks, predictions from proven model on 33-18 roll

The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will make a bit of history when they walk on the baseball diamond Thursday night. One of them also will walk away with a much-needed series victory after the rubber match between the struggling American League Central clubs. The teams meet in the finale of their three-game series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET in the nationally-televised game. The venue hosts the College World Series, but this will be the first MLB contest ever played there. Left-hander Matthew Boyd, who starred in the stadium for Oregon State as a collegiate pitcher, is scheduled to take the mound for the Tigers. He will be opposed by veteran right-hander Homer Bailey of Kansas City. Detroit is a -130 money-line favorite (risk $130 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Royals vs. Tigers odds. Before locking in your Royals vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the 2019 MLB in Omaha predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Starting at TD Ameritrade Park should bring back some fond memories for Boyd, who had some big moments there as a collegiate player at Oregon State. Six years ago, he pitched a complete game, four-hit shutout to lead the Beavers past a powerful Indiana team 1-0 in an elimination game. Boyd called the memory "really special," and said he looked forward to pitching again at the site of his most memorable collegiate performance.

The Tigers are hoping for another solid outing from Boyd, who has emerged as their most reliable starter and whose record has been impacted by a lack of run support. Boyd was left with no-decisions in each of his past two starts despite yielding just six combined runs in 12 innings against the Twins and Braves. On May 28, threw six shutout innings at Baltimore with eight strikeouts in Detroit's 3-0 victory.

Detroit has won six of the last eight meetings in this series, but isn't necessarily the best value on the Royals vs. Tigers money line against a Kansas City (21-46) club that will be desperate to notch its first series win in two months.

Bailey (4-6, 5.90 ERA) has been inconsistent, but has suffered from poor run support as the Royals have plated three or fewer runs in four of those contests. He is coming off a solid outing in which he allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox, settling for a no-decision in Kansas City's 6-4 victory. The veteran right-hander also has a strong history against the Tigers. In fact, he's 1-1 with a 3.05 career ERA in three starts against them. He held them to two runs on seven hits in six innings in a 15-3 win on May 4.

Kansas City's Whit Merrifield has 12 hits in 28 at-bats against Boyd, while Jorge Soler has three hits in his past five at-bats against the lefty.

