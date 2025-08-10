The series will be on the line when the Kansas City Royals battle the Minnesota Twins in a key American League Central matchup on Sunday. Kansas City defeated Minnesota 2-0 on Saturday, after the Twins won Friday's opener 9-4. The Royals (58-59), who have won six of 10, are 30-31 on the road this season. The Twins (55-61), who have won four of six, are 31-25 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Twins have won three of the last five meetings with the Royals. Kansas City is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Twins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Royals vs. Twins money line Kansas City -125, Minnesota +103 at DraftKings Sportsbook Royals vs. Twins over/under 9.5 runs Royals vs. Twins run line Kansas City -1.5 (+131) Royals vs. Twins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Royals can win

Kansas City is expected to send right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-1, 2.83 ERA) to the mound. In 12 games this season, including eight starts, Bergert has logged 41.1 innings pitched, allowing 26 hits, 13 earned runs and 20 walks with 36 strikeouts. He was acquired from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. In his Kansas City debut, he took the loss in a 6-2 defeat at Boston on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out two.

Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski, who was also acquired at the trade deadline from San Francisco, is among Kansas City's offensive leaders. In eight games with Kansas City, he is batting .261. For the year, he is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 32 RBI and 42 runs scored. He was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win at Boston.

Why the Twins can win

Third baseman Brooks Lee is among Minnesota's offensive weapons. In 97 games this season, he is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, 11 homers, 44 RBI and 30 runs scored. He has hits in three consecutive games, including back-to-back two-hit performances on Wednesday and Friday. In Wednesday's 9-4 win at Detroit, Lee added a homer, one walk, one RBI and two runs scored. He has eight hits in nine career games against the Royals. SportsLine's model is backing Lee to record over 0.5 bases on Sunday, projecting he'll finish with 1.2 total bases.

Right-hander Jose Urena (0-0, 5.24 ERA) is expected to get the start for Minnesota. He is pitching for his fourth team this season and will be making his 10th overall appearance, including three starts. In 22.1 innings pitched, he has allowed 28 hits, 13 earned runs and six walks with 13 strikeouts. In his first outing with the Twins on Aug. 3, he received a no-decision in a 5-4 win at Cleveland. He pitched four innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out three.

How to make Royals vs. Twins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.7 runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value.

So who wins Twins vs. Royals, and which side of the money line has all the value?